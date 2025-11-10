A Ngongotahā resident, who did not want to be named, said she had heard from a neighbour that two motorcyclists were “screaming” down Western Rd and one of the motorcyclists “took off” after the other crashed.
She said she knew the crash must have been serious as the road was closed for a long time.
The Rotorua resident who came across the bridge crash did not want to be identified for fear of retribution.
He said he was driving to Tauranga on Thursday night and came across a carload of gang-affiliated people who had just crashed into the single-lane Mangapouri Bridge on Tauranga Direct Rd, SH36.
He said there were three men and two women in the ute and they were saying they had been at Gear’s tangi and were heading back to Tauranga.
The man said other people in vehicles arrived shortly afterwards and checked to see if they were okay. No one appeared seriously hurt, but their badly damaged ute blocked the middle of the bridge.