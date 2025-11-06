Police said in a statement they would follow up on any instances of unlawful activity if they were unable to take enforcement action at the time.

They urged anyone who saw unlawful activity to contact police.

Gear left the Filthy Few after being caught up in a major drug smuggling operation involving Tauranga offenders and a Mexican cartel.

It was described as a turning point in his life at his sentencing in March 2023.

He faced a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment, but instead was given 11 months’ home detention.

Justice Matthew Palmer described him during sentencing as someone who was now a “role model and a leader” after handing in his patch and getting clean of drugs.

Gear was one of eight people arrested in Operation Tarpon.

Others included Maurice Oliver Swinton from Te Puke, a Port of Tauranga stevedore who was jailed for two years and nine months for his role as an “inside man” in a plot to smuggle 200kg of cocaine from a Mexican cartel into New Zealand in a shipping container.

During Gear’s sentencing, it was revealed his father introduced him to methamphetamine and he smoked it every day for 25 years until 2023.

He became involved in gangs and, after being a member of the Filthy Few in Rotorua for 10 years, became the gang’s president.

But his arrest in 2021 saw him hand in his patch and start extensive rehabilitation.