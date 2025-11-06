Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Police monitor Rotorua tangi for ex-Filthy Few president Jeffrey Gear

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Jeffrey Gear at his sentencing in 2023 in the High Court at Rotorua. The court heard how he had turned his life around. Photo / NZME

Jeffrey Gear at his sentencing in 2023 in the High Court at Rotorua. The court heard how he had turned his life around. Photo / NZME

Police had a strong presence in the Ngongotahā area today for the tangi of a former gang leader.

Jeffrey Gear died on Sunday, aged 47.

He was president of the Rotorua Filthy Few gang for a decade before handing in his patch in 2021 and turning his life around.

His

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save