Rotorua player wins share of Lotto Second Division

It was a Wednesday night to remember for 16 Lotto players after each winning $19,651 with Lotto Second Division.
One of those players bought their ticket from Springfield Superette & Lotto in Rotorua.
Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,342.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pricecutter Four Square Raetihi in Raetihi and on MyLotto to a player from Napier.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Four Square Kaiwaka - Kaiwaka
Berrymans - Auckland
Eastridge Lotto - Auckland
Pak N Save Clendon - Auckland
Pak n Save Papakura - Auckland
Whanga Books - Whangamata
Katikati Paper Plus and Post Shop - Katikati
MyLotto - Kawerau
Springfield Superette & Lotto - Rotorua
MyLotto - New Plymouth
MyLotto (+PB) - Napier
Pricecutter Four Square Raetihi (+PB) - Raetihi
Raumati South Four Square - Paraparaumu
New World Blenheim - Blenheim
Coasters Supermarket - Hokitika
MyLotto - Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.