Rotorua player wins share of Lotto Second Division

FILE

It was a Wednesday night to remember for 16 Lotto players after each winning $19,651 with Lotto Second Division.

One of those players bought their ticket from Springfield Superette & Lotto in Rotorua.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,342.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pricecutter Four Square Raetihi in Raetihi and on MyLotto to a player from Napier.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Four Square Kaiwaka - Kaiwaka

Berrymans - Auckland

Eastridge Lotto - Auckland

Pak N Save Clendon - Auckland

Pak n Save Papakura - Auckland

Whanga Books - Whangamata

Katikati Paper Plus and Post Shop - Katikati

MyLotto - Kawerau

Springfield Superette & Lotto - Rotorua

MyLotto - New Plymouth

MyLotto (+PB) - Napier

Pricecutter Four Square Raetihi (+PB) - Raetihi

Raumati South Four Square - Paraparaumu

New World Blenheim - Blenheim

Coasters Supermarket - Hokitika

MyLotto - Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.