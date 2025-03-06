The whānau-friendly event on March 16 aims to raise funds and awareness for Rotorua’s Salvation Army, supporting its efforts to provide food packages and essential services to local families in need, a statement from organisers says.
More than 50 local leaders, athletes and well-known personalities will compete in two football matches filled with friendly rivalry and community spirit.
The action kicks off at 1pm at Ngongotahā Football Club, with fitness instructor David Massey and radio content manager Norm Rahiri returning to defend their 2024 title in the men’s match. Debuting players include Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes, hotel manager Awatere Douglas and Ngongotahā Football Club president Aaron Lawrence.
Lawrence said he had been involved in football his whole life.
“Football is such a powerful tool to bring people together for the benefit of the community, giving people hope and joy, so I am thrilled to be part of Kick for a Cause 2025.”
The women’s match follows at 2.30pm, with the likes of netballer Erena Mikaere, singer Nikau Grace, dive instructor Renee Tapsell and Rotorua Daily Post Local Democracy Reporter Laura Smith all stepping out of their comfort zones to take to the field.
Many of the identities have never played football before. Each team will be supported by experienced local football players.
Kick for a Cause has grown each year, raising more funds and rallying increased support for the Salvation Army foodbank.
Rotorua Salvation Army community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods said the organisation was “incredibly grateful” to the Kick for a Cause organisers.
“This generosity and community spirit makes a real difference in supporting our choice-model supermarket, ensuring families have access to kai for their whānau. We can’t wait to be there on the day, cheering everyone on and celebrating the power of our community coming together.”
The event will also have food stalls, kids’ activities, raffles and spot prizes. Entry is by koha or a donation of a non-perishable food item, with all contributions going to the Salvation Army.
The event’s key sponsor, Local Gecko Productions, will be live-streaming the games. Co-director Mike Miller said backing this event was a “no-brainer” because the company was committed to community-level service.
“Add the cause – that being the Salvation Army – and we had to be on board to give back, as our community and the Salvation Army have given so much.”