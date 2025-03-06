“Football is such a powerful tool to bring people together for the benefit of the community, giving people hope and joy, so I am thrilled to be part of Kick for a Cause 2025.”

The women’s match follows at 2.30pm, with the likes of netballer Erena Mikaere, singer Nikau Grace, dive instructor Renee Tapsell and Rotorua Daily Post Local Democracy Reporter Laura Smith all stepping out of their comfort zones to take to the field.

Many of the identities have never played football before. Each team will be supported by experienced local football players.

Kick for a Cause has grown each year, raising more funds and rallying increased support for the Salvation Army foodbank.

Rotorua Salvation Army community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods said the organisation was “incredibly grateful” to the Kick for a Cause organisers.

Something in the Orange and Purple Reign, the men’s teams from last year's event, Photo / Karina Rademan, SilverMoments Photography

“This generosity and community spirit makes a real difference in supporting our choice-model supermarket, ensuring families have access to kai for their whānau. We can’t wait to be there on the day, cheering everyone on and celebrating the power of our community coming together.”

The event will also have food stalls, kids’ activities, raffles and spot prizes. Entry is by koha or a donation of a non-perishable food item, with all contributions going to the Salvation Army.

The event’s key sponsor, Local Gecko Productions, will be live-streaming the games. Co-director Mike Miller said backing this event was a “no-brainer” because the company was committed to community-level service.

“Add the cause – that being the Salvation Army – and we had to be on board to give back, as our community and the Salvation Army have given so much.”

Kick for a Cause Rotorua

When: March 16 from 12.30pm

Where: Ngongotahā Football Club, Stembridge Rd

Learn more and donate to support: kick-for-a-cause-rotorua.raisely.com.

The initial line-up of players includes: