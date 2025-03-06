Advertisement
Rotorua personalities take to the field for a good cause

Carley Rivers, Cecile Whelan and Karize Strydom-Smith at last year's Kick for a Cause. Photo / Karina Rademan, SilverMoments Photography

Some of Rotorua’s most well-known identities are set to lace up their boots and go head to head on the football field next weekend for the third Kick for a Cause charity football event.

The whānau-friendly event on March 16 aims to raise funds and awareness for Rotorua’s Salvation Army, supporting its efforts to provide food packages and essential services to local families in need, a statement from organisers says.

More than 50 local leaders, athletes and well-known personalities will compete in two football matches filled with friendly rivalry and community spirit.

The action kicks off at 1pm at Ngongotahā Football Club, with fitness instructor David Massey and radio content manager Norm Rahiri returning to defend their 2024 title in the men’s match. Debuting players include Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes, hotel manager Awatere Douglas and Ngongotahā Football Club president Aaron Lawrence.

Lawrence said he had been involved in football his whole life.

“Football is such a powerful tool to bring people together for the benefit of the community, giving people hope and joy, so I am thrilled to be part of Kick for a Cause 2025.”

The women’s match follows at 2.30pm, with the likes of netballer Erena Mikaere, singer Nikau Grace, dive instructor Renee Tapsell and Rotorua Daily Post Local Democracy Reporter Laura Smith all stepping out of their comfort zones to take to the field.

Many of the identities have never played football before. Each team will be supported by experienced local football players.

Kick for a Cause has grown each year, raising more funds and rallying increased support for the Salvation Army foodbank.

Rotorua Salvation Army community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods said the organisation was “incredibly grateful” to the Kick for a Cause organisers.

Something in the Orange and Purple Reign, the men’s teams from last year's event, Photo / Karina Rademan, SilverMoments Photography
“This generosity and community spirit makes a real difference in supporting our choice-model supermarket, ensuring families have access to kai for their whānau. We can’t wait to be there on the day, cheering everyone on and celebrating the power of our community coming together.”

The event will also have food stalls, kids’ activities, raffles and spot prizes. Entry is by koha or a donation of a non-perishable food item, with all contributions going to the Salvation Army.

The event’s key sponsor, Local Gecko Productions, will be live-streaming the games. Co-director Mike Miller said backing this event was a “no-brainer” because the company was committed to community-level service.

“Add the cause – that being the Salvation Army – and we had to be on board to give back, as our community and the Salvation Army have given so much.”

Kick for a Cause Rotorua

When: March 16 from 12.30pm

Where: Ngongotahā Football Club, Stembridge Rd

Learn more and donate to support: kick-for-a-cause-rotorua.raisely.com.

The initial line-up of players includes:

  • Aaron Lawrence – football club president
  • Andrew Moraes – council chief executive
  • Awatere Douglas – hotel manager
  • Bailey van den Broek – real estate agent
  • Brent Griffin – school principal
  • Carley Rivers – property manager
  • Charlene Porteous-Watt – legal executive
  • Christian Walmsley – store manager in training
  • Colin Watkins – school principal
  • Craig Murray – founder and entrepreneur
  • Darcee Manuirirangi – choreographer
  • Darrius Strickland – mechanic and performer
  • David Elliott – team leader
  • David Massey – fitness instructor
  • Erena Mikaere – professional netballer
  • Faustinah Ndlovu – community leader
  • Fraser Heron – chairman and heart health promoter
  • Gareth Cunliffe – school principal
  • Gary Singh – real estate salesperson
  • Hine-Te-Rangi Elliott – events manager
  • Jacqueline Pointon – chief executive
  • James Bracefield – school principal
  • Jev Basical – Miss Multicultural Rotorua 2022
  • Jonathon Hagger Jev Basical chief executive
  • Justin Harper – school principal
  • Karize Strydom Smith – assistant head teacher
  • Kaycie O’Connor – communications and strategy manager
  • KeriAnn Birch – business owner
  • Laura Smith – reporter
  • Leidy Monsalves – administrator
  • Luke Westrupp – student
  • Maylene Meroiti – netball coach, sports co-ordinator and community connector
  • Nikau Grace – singer-songwriter
  • Norm Rahiri – radio content manager
  • Paige Pohipi-Fladkjar – travel consultant
  • Paul Lenihan – teacher
  • Phil Clark – business owner
  • Rachel McRae - founder and director
  • Rajind Seneviratne – emergency management officer
  • Rawiri Bhana – director and trustee
  • Renee Tapsell – dive instructor and business owner
  • Rich Barter – eCommerce and brand manager
  • Riley Roebuck - Miss Teen Tourism Universe 2024
  • Shaquille Stone – business owner
  • Siobhan Terry – para-athlete
  • Tegan Hignett – event manager
  • Trevor Johnston – humanitarian
  • Vernei Mullen – healthy active learning adviser
  • And more to be revealed next week.
