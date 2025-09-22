Robert Lee wants better oversight, transparency and accountability on council. Photo / NZME
Local body elections are under way and five hopefuls are vying for Rotorua’s top job. Local Democracy Reporting quizzed the mayoral candidates about key issues before the October 11 election. We are publishing those stories over the coming days.
Seeing the Lakeland Queen return to Rotoruawaters last month had extra significance for mayoral candidate Robert Lee.
It was the Rotorua landmark’s battle to launch again, marked by the council’s initial rejection of a petition in 2024, that sparked his decision to challenge incumbent Tania Tapsell for the top job.
“That was a turning point for me,” he said, recalling the moment he shifted from “Team Tania” to a more critical outlook on the current council.
Now he is seeking a step up in office as he believes Rotorua’s direction has been undermined by poor oversight and decisions made without adequate public scrutiny.
He argued too much emphasis had been placed on partnerships and co-governance arrangements, adding costs for ratepayers and reduced accountability.
Lee described a council where too many decisions were made behind closed doors or delegated to committees without full public or media scrutiny. That included Lakeland Queen, wastewater spending and partnership agreements, which he said have “gotten out of control”.
“Too much is happening that isn’t scrutinised by media, public or elected members,” Lee said.
“[The] council needs to ensure that when we set up these structures, they are transparent and legally robust.”
He cited the financial savings since another CCO, Infracore, was amalgamated into the council works department as an example of the benefits of keeping services in-house.
As for wastewater, Lee doubled down on a plan to drain treated wastewater into Puarenga Stream. He said the water would be purified by this point and posed no environmental risk.
“Alternative options cost millions annually,” he said, while he also criticised a potential Recovered Water Working Group to oversee the final recommendation in early 2027 yet “another secret unelected committee”.
Away from his gripes with council transparency and spending, Lee wants to see Rotorua “get its mojo” back.
Where once Queenstown would claim to be the Rotorua of the south, the opposite is now true, according to Lee.
“Make Rotorua a place people want to visit,” he said.
