Rotorua Museum faces $8.3m funding gap for exhibition space project

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Rotorua's museum has been closed since 2016. Photo / Laura Smith

An $8.3 million shortfall in external funding for Rotorua Museum’s exhibition space has left Rotorua Lakes Council scrambling for options.

Only $1.24m of a $9.51m target has been raised, and a staged reopening of the museum has been pitched as one potential avenue to bring the overall budget in line.

