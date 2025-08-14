However, generating external funds for the cost of the exhibition space has proven problematic, and the council injected $181,700 towards the exhibition concept stage in June.

A report for Wednesday’s meeting of the council’s community and district development committee highlighted the financial shortfall as a “significant risk”, although an extra $800,000 of indicative funding was in the pipeline.

Council community experience group manager Alex Wilson said a range of donation and funding events was being progressed, alongside assessment of reopening plans should full funding not be met.

Finding funders had been a “real challenge”, with limited opportunities for “really big dollar” investment.

“The team has worked incredibly hard to get the fundraising there is,” she said.

A report detailing sponsorship and philanthropic opportunities would be presented to the newly elected council “early next year”. Wilson warned the outcome of the report could result in a “more challenging conversation” about reopening options.

One risk of a staged reopening was that grant money had already been awarded for construction costs.

Councillor Don Paterson sought clarification on that subject in Wednesday’s meeting, and Rotorua Museum director Stewart Brown confirmed that grants from Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the Ministry for Culture and Heritage were dependent on the museum being “fully functional on opening”. However, this would affect only the final payment of each grant.

In June, the council reported $17.1m of construction funding was conditional on the museum being fully operational. Funds could be returned if those conditions were not met, with $4.1m payable only when the entire building was operating as a museum.

The council would review reopening plans between December 2025 and March 2026 when design work had advanced, and funding details were clearer. At that point, it would decide on the reopening approach, considering both full and staged options.

