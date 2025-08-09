Museums are listed in the bill as a core service, as are libraries, reserves and other recreational facilities, alongside core services such as infrastructure, public transport, waste management and civil defence.
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell agreed that the ultimate importance for a council was to focus on core business.
However, she admitted there was initial concern around what this latest amendment might mean for the museum. She was “pleased” to see that museums remained a core service.
“The museum remains a top priority for us as a council,” said Tapsell.
“The museum is a real treasure,” he said. “The decision to restore it has been well socialised, and the next council will shape how it fits into Rotorua’s tourism and destination offering.”
Repairs and fit-out work on the museum are expected to continue through 2026 and a tentative reopening date has been set for 2027.
