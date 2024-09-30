“Any further update will be released proactively when available given the wide interest in this incident,” the spokesperson said.
Police revealed last week a third person at the elderly couple’s home suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment. The cases were linked because all three alleged victims were known to the arrested man.
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’
A neighbour of the murdered woman said she had been told by police she died a “terrible violent death”.
A neighbour on Old Taupo Rd, who didn’t want to be named, said she got to know the dead woman from chats across the fence over the past two years.
She said they would chat often. One topic of conversation would be how she would have her windows and curtains wide open day and night.
“I would say to her ‘gosh don’t do that around here, you need to be careful with break-ins and what not’,” the woman said.
She said she told police she found it strange when she woke on the previous Thursday morning and looked over to the woman’s house and noticed for the first time the windows were closed and curtains were pulled. She said it crossed her mind she must have had someone staying as it was out of character.
She said police had talked to all the neighbours and while they had not revealed any details of how or why the woman was killed, she said police told her she had “died a terrible violent death”.
“I said ‘she did not deserve to die that way’.”
The neighbour said the dead woman was a loner who didn’t have many visitors. She had been saddened recently after losing her mother and father a week apart 18 months ago.
Despite not having many people around, the neighbour noticed in the past month there had been a vehicle at her flat on occasions. She had passed that information to police.
52-year-old man appears in court
A 52-year-old man appeared in the Rotorua District Court last week charged with the murder of the woman.
Judge Anna Skellern granted interim name suppression of the man as well as interim suppression of the name of the woman who died.