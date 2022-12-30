A gang member staying at the Union Victoria Motel, on the corner of Victoria and Union streets, was allegedly attacked by up to 15 people. Photo / Andrew Warner

A patched gang member living in a Rotorua government-contracted emergency housing motel was allegedly stabbed and attacked during the day in the motel’s carpark by a group of 15 people, some of whom were alleged to be wielding knives, wooden bats and poles.

The alleged attack happened at the Union Victoria.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Government has confirmed via written parliamentary questions submitted by Rotorua MP Todd McClay the incident happened on November 24 and involved up to 16 people, one of whom was a patched gang member.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins responded to McClay’s questions saying police were not aware the gang member was living at the motel.

When asked if police were aware if there were any families at the motel, Hipkins said police had not been informed of the make-up of the motel’s occupants but had since learned there were units with children present.

A tenant at the motel who witnessed the incident spoke on condition of anonymity and told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend that seeing the incident had left him “jumpy and paranoid”. He said he was now carrying weapons to protect himself and no longer felt safe.

He said he was grateful to be in emergency housing but after the incident at the motel, “I’d rather be on the streets knowing I’m in full control of doing what’s necessary to protect my family”.

McClay said the Government putting gang members and prospects in emergency housing motels and making the taxpayer pay was a “disgrace”.





Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika. Photo / Andrew Warner





Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika confirmed a man was allegedly violently assaulted in the motel’s carpark.

He said four people were arrested on the same day and were before the court facing charges.

Ngawhika said weapons were allegedly used including poles, wooden bats and knives.

“This incident involved unacceptable violence and caused other residents of the property to fear for their safety.”

He said police were determined to hold those responsible to account.

Police have confirmed four people have been charged including three men aged 33, 26 and 19 who face charges of assault and unlawful assembly. A fourth young person has also been apprehended.

When Housing Minister Megan Woods announced the $30 million emergency housing shake-up in May 2021, she said contracted emergency housing motels would see 200 families with children prioritised and grouped together in motels separate from other client cohorts.

“We can make sure we have safer use of motels, both for the community and for the people living in them,” she said at the time.

The Rotorua Daily Post Weekend asked Woods how gang members were able to stay in contracted emergency housing motels but a spokeswoman from her office said the question could be answered by the ministry and the contracted provider.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has said gang members don’t have to disclose they are in gangs when seeking emergency housing but it is good information for agencies to know to ensure they aren’t housed in motels with opposing gangs.

Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust is the contracted service provider that manages the motel. In a statement in response to questions, board co-chairwoman Taniya Ward said it had been liaising with agencies over the incident.

The Rotorua Daily Post Weekend asked if it was aware the assaulted man living at the motel was a Mongrel Mob member, why a gang member was chosen to stay at a contracted emergency housing motel and if gang members were allowed to stay in contracted emergency housing motels.

In response, Ward said the trust did not discriminate against anyone who required emergency housing.

She said there was a thorough triage process to ascertain the support each client needed, including assessing the motel environment and maintaining the safety of all clients onsite and people nearby.

She said staff meet with those in the motels before they moved in to discuss preventing any anti-social behaviour, including gang-related activity.

“Families with children are a high priority within contracted emergency housing. There are several fathers and grandparents providing sole care to children who have a right to reside in a safe and supported environment. Due to the nature of contracted emergency housing and the often vulnerable clients, safety policies and processes must be followed at all times, including 24/7 security.”

Ward said the trust was satisfied staff from its contracted security provider, Tigers Express Security Limited, followed all processes to protect clients and the public, including contacting the police and appropriate agencies.

She said additional wrap-around support had been provided to the families and a safety plan was established to ensure all measures of risk were identified to prevent the occurrence of another incident.

The plan included staff debriefing clients and discussing concerns, confirming the motel’s safety plan and increasing security onsite and roaming security monitoring the area.

She said the trust’s community connection staff had also spoken with senior gang members.

There had been no gang-related incidents before November 24 or since at the motel, she said.

“The client did not require medical attention.”





The process of getting emergency housing

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development says there’s a “robust” process for providing contracted emergency housing in Rotorua.

Te Pokapū, the local community-led housing hub on Fenton St, triages and assesses those seeking emergency housing and helps with placement into contracted emergency housing.

Te Pokapū is hosted by Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue with the support of the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Contracted providers - Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust, Emerge Aotearoa and WERA Aotearoa Charitable Trust - get referrals from Te Pokapū and find suitable accommodation, ministry partnerships and performance general manager Will Barris said.

When people approach Te Pokapū, they are asked a number of questions to assess their eligibility, Barris said.

“People can choose what they disclose about gang affiliation and their answer does not affect their eligibility for emergency accommodation. Gang affiliation is not a reason for denying them access to emergency housing, however knowing this helps in making appropriate referrals and placements into accommodation.

“As a basic human need, people who required housing cannot be discriminated against. Priority is given to whānau with children. If a person advises they are affiliated with a particular gang, they are not placed into accommodation where associates of a different gang are known to be accommodated.”

He said clients were expected to observe the rules and conditions of the accommodation provider and the ministry was in regular contact with moteliers and other partner agencies, including police.