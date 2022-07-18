Kalaadevi Ananda is running for the Rotorua mayoralty. Photo / Supplied

Businesswoman Kalaadevi Ananda has become the sixth person to put their name forward to be Rotorua's next mayor.

In a statement, Ananda described herself as an entrepreneur with a background in the film industry, including as a make-up artist.

She said she is an Italian-American originally from New York who has lived in Rotorua for 27 years while growing her international film career.

Ananda said Rotorua needed "rejuvenation" after years of disruption to tourism, local businesses, people, schools, youth, "and more".

"The answers to local problems should never be slogans nor tentative, definitely never behind closed doors, they should be openly discussed, community-owned and implemented, invigorating and attractive - like this city of Rotorua – a desirable place to live and work, a desirable destination."

She said she would bring a "rare combination of the art of negotiation, creative cooperation, and productive partnerships that has been recognised as achieving the smooth success of large people-oriented projects", as well as fresh eyes and a fresh approach to the mayoral campaign.

She joins already-confirmed mayoral candidates Raj Kumar, Reynold Macpherson, Fletcher Tabuteau, Tania Tapsell, and Ben Sandford.

Mayor Steve Chadwick has said she will not stand for re-election.