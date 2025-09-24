Advertisement
Rotorua mayoral election: Don Paterson says city must think outside the box

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Don Paterson speaks at the Grey Power candidate meeting at the Arawa Bowling Club. Photo / Mathew Nash

Local body elections are under way and five hopefuls are vying for Rotorua’s top job. Local Democracy Reporting quizzed the mayoral candidates about key issues before the October 11 election.

Mayoral candidate Don Paterson wants Rotorua Lakes Council to start thinking outside the box when it comes to tourism, development,

