Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua mayoral candidate Takeina Fraser charged with disqualified driving

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Takeina Fraser is standing for mayor and defending a charge of driving while disqualified.

Takeina Fraser is standing for mayor and defending a charge of driving while disqualified.

Rotorua mayoral candidate Takeina Fraser has appeared in the Rotorua Registrar’s Court this week charged with disqualified driving.

The 62-year-old, who represented herself, told the registrar when she appeared on Tuesday she would defend the charge.

A charging document supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post said Fraser was charged on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save