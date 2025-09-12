She was remanded on bail to reappear before a judge on November 26 for a case review hearing.

Fraser told the Rotorua Daily Post on Friday it was the second time since June that police had charged her with driving while disqualified.

She said she intended to fight the case, as she said she successfully did in June.

“I have never been disqualified,” she claimed.

She said voters should not be concerned.

“The majority of people who support me know me and will know that I would never break the law, and if I do, it’s for a good reason.”

Her comment referred to the several times she said she had been trespassed from places, including the Rotorua Courthouse and Work and Income, and the Inland Revenue Department buildings, relating to grievances she had with those organisations.

She said she was an advocate for the elderly, having been a business owner and working hard all of her life.

She said she was prepared to fight for her rights, often ending with her being trespassed and, on occasions, arrested.

Fraser is one of four people vying to be mayor. The others are incumbent Tania Tapsell and councillors Robert Lee and Don Paterson.

A fifth candidate, Haehaetu Barrett, announced at the weekend she was dropping out of the mayoral race for health reasons. Her name will remain on the ballot.

As well as mayor, there are six councillor vacancies to be filled on the general ward and three on the Māori ward.

The rural ward has already been awarded to Karen Barker as she was uncontested.

Voting papers began arriving in letterboxes this week. Voting will remain open until midday on election day, October 11.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.