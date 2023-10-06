Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell talks about the highs and lows of her job — and the little girl who makes her smile even on the hardest days.

Tania Tapsell says being elected Rotorua mayor a year ago is “the greatest honour of my life”.

Since then, she says the council has made some major moves — a controversial annual plan, tackling crime, improving transparency, giving the museum restoration the green light and — for her — having a baby.

Tapsell became the second mayor to give birth while in office in Aotearoa. Her daughter arrived in June this year.

It has been a big year, Tapsell says, reflecting on what she believes the council has achieved.

“Rotorua was in such a completely different state. And it wasn’t good.”

She is proud things have “turned around”.

One of the top issues heading into the last local body elections was emergency housing in motels, Tapsell says.

“Within two months we signed the Rotorua Housing Accord, which was our exit plan from the negative impacts of motels.”

The number of households living in motels has halved, she says.

“It has increased the confidence and pride in the town.”

She is still concerned about backpackers and hostels and has discussed this with Housing Minister Megan Woods.





Tania Tapsell reflects on her first year in office. Photo / Andrew Warner

Outside of mayoral duties, Tapsell says she “delivered something extra special”.

Baby Kahumoa Caroline Clancy was born at the beginning of June.

There is warmth in her voice as she describes her “incredible” daughter.

“She’s at that stage now where she’s just started laughing.

“It just melts your heart. It puts a smile on your face even in the hardest of days.”

Motherhood and mayoralty is an interesting balance, she says.

But she feels fortunate her husband Kanin Clancy is supportive while she is busy being mayor.

“It’s what many mothers have done for generations. We just find a way to do it all,” she says, and laughs.

Tania Tapsell with new daughter, Kahumoa Caroline Clancy.

When it comes to her mayoral role, Tapsell says she is proud of the council’s efforts to turn around the city’s financial position. The council had a forecast $5.6 million operating deficit when elected, but had an overall surplus of $2.4m as of August 31.

Tapsell said it was not easy and the community could see “we were considering everything” during the draft Annual Plan process, she says.

She says an increase in the council’s net debt from $296.3m last October to $339.9m in August is due to inherited projects and the current council has not “taken on any significant projects”.

Transparency was another hot election topic. Last year Chief Ombudsmen Peter Boshier announced an investigation into the use of closed-door workshops by eight councils, including Rotorua’s.

To improve transparency, meeting agendas are uploaded a week ahead of time instead of two days, more meetings are open to the public and information is published on its website, Tapsell says.

The push for transparency in part came out of last year’s controversial plans to revoke reserves for housing.

“This was a perfect example of where decisions and discussions of [the] council were held in public excluded, so it came as a surprise to the community.”

The nine-year councillor turned mayor says she loves working with this council.

Karen Barker - the first rural ward councillor - has the attributes of an ideal councillor with a strong work ethic and connection with the community, Tapsell says.

The councillors are hard-working and her “most valuable player” is Sandra Kai Fong, her deputy, she says.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell (left) and deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong, at their campaign launch last year. Photo / Andrew Warner

As for the next two council years, Tapsell says there is a need for investment in infrastructure, increasing jobs and unlocking industrial and commercial land.

She also hopes to support the inner city to “bring the life back” for businesses.

Community safety has also been hugely challenging, she says.

“This council is investing money and resources into making Rotorua safer.”

Tapsell says while she has a strong 10-year vision for the district, nothing is guaranteed, and she is focused on the next two years.

What residents say

Three residents spoke to Local Democracy Reporting about whether there had been improvements in the past year.

Kawaha Point resident Beryl Jellyman, 69, says she has not seen any improvement — yet.

“I think there is a lot more that can be done to make it more appealing.”

She suggests a European model of prioritising pedestrians in the city.

Springfield resident Tim Ngamahanga, in his 50s, feels the city is still recovering from the pandemic, but the economy will bounce back. The council needs to work on attracting tourists to experience the city’s culture.

Also from Springfield, 64-year-old Roger Allsopp says the council is “on the right track”.

He says they “put their money where their mouth is” by cutting spend, and only raising rates to be in line with inflation.

What councillors say

Fisher Wang says the council’s working relationship with community boards has dwindled this term.

“It’s disheartening decisions such as closing the library on Sundays progressed, so was the uncertainty faced by our community organisations and arts and culture sectors during the Annual Plan.”

Robert Lee says his highlight was preserving democracy in Rotorua by the withdrawal of the previous council’s Representation Arrangements Bill.

“Saving the reserves was also significant. Another more subtle ‘achievement’ is this group of elected members seem to have figured out how to work constructively together.”

Conan O’Brien says the council has taken important steps to restore the faith and trust of the public with better teamwork and improved transparency.

“Significant challenges lie ahead, with urgent infrastructure priorities, social behaviour issues and [the council’s] significant debt situation.

“These challenges must be met with calm, and strength accompanied with compassion and empathy, fiscal responsibility, improved productivity, and delivery of efficient services.”

Don Paterson says the council protected democracy by having the Representation Arrangements Bill withdrawn and saved “most of our greenspaces” that were up for reserve revocation.

“Although, the future of the Springfield Golf Course remains uncertain.”

Lani Kereopa says adaptation planning and resilience-building must be the priority.

“Rotorua has been experiencing increasing impacts of extreme weather events since 2018 and council representatives and staff have a responsibility to our current and future generations to protect our homes, water and food sources first and foremost.”

Deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong says their strong leadership team has overseen significant change in the council’s direction.

“Moving ahead, our focus remains on boosting Rotorua’s economy, job creation, revitalising the CBD, restoring Rotorua’s reputation, and ensuring our city is a prosperous environment to live, work, and invest in.”

Councillors Rawiri Waru, Karen Barker, Trevor Maxwell and Gregg Brown were also approached.





Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air