Wyllie-Miln said the national recognition reinforced Rotorua’s reputation as a home of Māori culture, creativity and innovation.

The accolade was “humbling”, Wyllie-Miln said.

Wyllie-Miln said the Aronui drone show acknowledged how the Matariki celebration continued to evolve, weaving traditional knowledge with new mediums so the stories of ancestors could be shared with future generations.

Hundreds of glowing drones created moving formations inspired by Māori stories, but Wyllie-Miln said the show’s success was about more than visual impression.

“We’re proud that excellence in this context isn’t just about scale or spectacle – it’s about manaakitanga, authenticity and creating something that uplifts our people.”

Each drone show takes almost a year to plan, Wyllie-Miln said.

Aronui Arts Festival founding festival director Cian Elyse White at the New Zealand Events Association Awards, where Aronui’s 2024 Matariki Drone Show won Arts, Cultural or Heritage Event of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Beginning with wānanga (discussion) through to technical programming of drones, there were layers of creative, cultural and logistical work.

“It’s a huge effort but one that pays off when you see tamariki looking up in wonder at the skies,” Wyllie-Miln said.

A moment from the 2024 Aronui Arts Festival Matariki drone show at Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / Andrew Warner

The award had already sparked fresh interest from collaborators keen to be part of future projects. Wyllie-Miln said it also provided reassurance for those investing in kaupapa Māori-led initiatives that “investing in kaupapa like ours has real impact”.

Since its launch, the Matariki Drone Show has become a centrepiece of the Aronui Arts Festival, blending technology, storytelling and te ao Māori into a unique celebration of the Māori new year.

As the festival looks ahead, Wyllie-Miln said the national recognition set the stage for even bigger projects that continued to combine innovation with kaupapa Māori, ensuring the stories of Matariki shine brightly across Aotearoa.

In the Arts, Cultural or Heritage Event of the Year 2025 category, the other finalists alongside Aronui Arts Festival’s 2024 Matariki drone show were:

BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa 2025, Hamilton Gardens Summer Festival Foundation

Ōpōtiki Matariki Festival 2024, Ōpōtiki District Council – isite & Events Team

Tainui Waka Kapa Haka Festival 2024, H3 Group and Te Whare Haka o Tainui

Following on from the success of Aronui’s Matariki drone show, the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival is returning to Rotorua next Thursday, September 11, with live music, contemporary dance and traditional Māori instruments.

