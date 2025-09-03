Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua Matariki drone show wins top cultural event award

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Aerial footage captured the "mesmerising" Matariki drone show over Rotorua Lakefront. Video / @incredibleimagesnz, https://www.facebook.com/AronuiArtsFestival

The Matariki drone show that lit up Rotorua skies has taken out the title of the nation’s best cultural event.

Rotorua’s Aronui Arts Festival was honoured at the 2025 New Zealand Events Association Awards, with its 2024 Matariki drone show named as Arts, Cultural or Heritage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save