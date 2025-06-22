Aronui Board of Trustees member, June Grant, said the fusion of technology, culture and the arts showed the relevance of mātauranga Māori [knowledge, wisdom] in contemporary arts.

“The movement of drones can represent the stars of the Matariki cluster, the flight of manu [bird], or the journey of souls returning to the heavens.

“Each shape can hold deep meaning combining ancient knowledge with futuristic tools.

A pōhutukawa in blooms depicted in the Aronui Matariki Drone Show over Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / Āio Media

“This fusion shows the world that mātauranga Māori is alive, relevant, and adaptable, grounded in the wisdoms of our Tūpuna and open to new ways of expression.”

Organisers said thousands came to see the show, with some people video-calling to share it with loved ones all over the world.

For its second year, additions were made to the performance, which included tohunga reo/taonga puoro artist Dr Anaha Hiini.

He joined the team, crafting a live soundscape using traditional Māori instruments to accompany the visual storytelling alongside taonga puoro artist Riki Bennett.

Swimming in the sky for the Aronui Matariki Drone Show. Photo / Āio Media

Hiini said he wanted it to illuminate the stories, meanings, and traditions behind this sacred time.

“The show should offer both education and inspiration, helping people not only to understand Matariki, but to feel its presence, history and relevance in our lives today.”

Aronui chief executive and artistic director, Cian Elyse White, said the positive response from the community last year inspired a bolder return.

“The energy last year was electric- there was such a positive vibe in the city, with people travelling from across the motu to see the show.

The Aronui Matariki Drone Show marked its second year. Photo / Āio Media

“Matariki holds deep meaning for Māori, and it’s wonderful to see the new year being embraced by the wider community.”

During the 2024 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards, Aronui won the Mountain Jade award for Creative Arts and Design.

It was also a finalist in Scion’s Innovation and Technology category.

The Rotorua Matariki celebrations also included an Exhibition of Light at the Arts Village and an expanded Rotorua Night Market that showcased food, crafts, and stalls from past Aronui Māori Market vendors.

The Aronui Matariki Drone Show was performed on Friday and Saturday nights. Photo / Āio Media

Aronui chairwoman, Mercia-Dawn Yates, said the drone show was a powerful way to share mātauranga Māori.

“I’m incredibly excited to be showcasing our stories in such a powerful and innovative way.

“Using modern technology as a vessel to share mātauranga Matariki allows us to honour our traditions while reaching new audiences, ensuring our knowledge continues to shine brightly into the future.”