Thousands of people heralded in the Māori New Year at the Aronui Matariki Drone Show above Rotorua Lakefront over the long weekend.
Painting a story across the night sky in a “mesmerising performance”, locals and manuhiri [visitors] were treated to a story of Matariki, told by Ngāti Whakaue/ TeArawa artists, a statement from the Aronui Arts Festival said.
The show used drones, light and sound displays and was held Friday and Saturday night after Thursday’s show was postponed due to bad weather.
It told a story of “honouring those who passed in the year since the rising and setting of Matariki the previous year, focussing on the lifting of their memory to the stars where they will be forever remembered by their loved ones”.
The Rotorua Matariki celebrations also included an Exhibition of Light at the Arts Village and an expanded Rotorua Night Market that showcased food, crafts, and stalls from past Aronui Māori Market vendors.
Aronui chairwoman, Mercia-Dawn Yates, said the drone show was a powerful way to share mātauranga Māori.
“I’m incredibly excited to be showcasing our stories in such a powerful and innovative way.
“Using modern technology as a vessel to share mātauranga Matariki allows us to honour our traditions while reaching new audiences, ensuring our knowledge continues to shine brightly into the future.”