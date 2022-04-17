Rotorua lawyer Kiri Tahana has been appointed a High Court Judge. Photo / Andrew Warner

When you're a judge, you are tasked with finding the right answer by the law - not advocating on behalf of a particular side.

That's what's attracted Rotorua lawyer Kiri Tahana to embark on a new career path after being appointed a Judge of the High Court.

It's a career move that would have no doubt pleased her prominent late father - Te Arawa leader Arapeta Tahana who died in 2009.

Rotorua lawyer Kiri Tahana has been appointed a High Court Judge. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tahana remembers her father, who in his role as Te Arawa Trust Board chairman spearheaded the iwi's $10 million lakes settlement, as someone who always set high standards for his four children: Taria, Ngaroma, Kiri and Arapeta Jnr.

"He really set the bar high for us which I think is great. He had high expectations and so we should, we deserve it as Māori."

Tahana is proud of her Te Arawa heritage stemming from Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Makino and Tapuika and firmly believes her beloved home, Rotoiti, is the centre of the universe.

Her legal career has been vast and has spent half of it overseas.

After graduating from Victoria University, she started practising as a solicitor with Bell Gully in Wellington. There she worked on Māori legal issues, including litigation concerning the distribution of Māori fisheries settlement assets.

She spent a year with Walters Williams & Co before working for seven years with Gilbert & Tobin in Sydney, interspersed by a year in London at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and two years as Senior Legal Counsel at the Commerce Commission.

That was followed by five years as senior director and legal counsel at Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (rebranded as du) in the United Arab Emirates.

Although she always missed home, she said Māori living in Dubai formed a close-knit community and even had their own kapa haka group.

But a stronger desire to come home to her people, including mum Sue, led her back to Rotorua in 2016.

She began working for Kahu Law in 2017 and became the managing partner in 2019. Since then she has worked closely with Māori land-owning entities, post-settlement governance entities and Māori businesses on a range of legal issues including new ventures, governance, structuring, commercial contracts, trusts, Māori land and litigation.

She's also offered her skills to the Rotorua Business Chamber where she held the position of president.

Rotorua lawyer Kiri Tahana has been appointed a High Court Judge. Photo / Andrew Warner

But now it's time to fly again as her legal career takes an unexpected twist.

After being appointed a High Court Judge, she and her husband Steve Watene - also known as her fun, adventurous, steady rock - will take their three sons to live in Auckland.

But home isn't far away and she will be back often, with her sitting circuit including Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua and Tauranga.

While her extensive experience is in commercial, corporate, litigation and issues relating to te Tiriti o Waitangi, her new role can see her presiding over anything from civil to criminal cases.

"What attracted me to the judiciary was you are there not with any position, not advocating for one or the other but really trying to do what is right by the law and what is appropriate in the public interest."

She said her time at the Commerce Commission made her appreciate being able to look at issues with no agenda, other than reaching the right answer.

Tahana has a deep love for Rotorua that will not fade, no matter where she lives.

"I'm glad it's Auckland not anywhere else because we can come home. It's unfortunate I can't stay here but I'll come back as much as we can. It's been a privilege working with our people and I've found it humbling and rewarding."

She said locals had a passion and energy to improve people's lives.

"I have lived around the world and I think Rotorua is one of the most stunning places. Our biculturalism is something so powerful and we need to move forward on that basis. Rotorua has so much to offer."

She will officially become Justice Kiri Tahana at a swearing-in ceremony on May 27 at Te Waiiti Marae at Rotoiti.