Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Māori carving restored and gifted to British Council in London

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

The gifting ceremony of a century-old Māori pou to the British Council took place on Thursday morning UK time at the British Council’s head office in London. Photo / David Poultney

The gifting ceremony of a century-old Māori pou to the British Council took place on Thursday morning UK time at the British Council’s head office in London. Photo / David Poultney

A century-old Māori carving originating in Rotorua has been restored and gifted to the British people “in an extraordinary act of cultural generosity”.

The pou (post) was gifted by the Rangitiaria Schuster Whanau Trust and the Iwi of Tūhourangi to the British Council in a pōhiri on Thursday morning UK

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save