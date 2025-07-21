“He’s got a bigger brain than me ... He will be junioring with me on a murder trial within six months.”
Caleb had already worked alongside his father in the high-profile case of the mysterious death of 3-year-old Lachlan Jones in Gore.
Last month a coroner ruled police should re-open their investigation, which followed strong arguments from Lachlan’s father, Paul Jones whom the Simpkins’ represented, that there was something more sinister about the child’s death.
Max said Caleb also did background work in the long and involved murder trial involving eight Mongrel Mob associates charged over the killing of Mitchell Te Kani. Their client, Kevin Bailey, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter but was convicted on assault charges.
Max said the addition of Caleb means there would be four lawyers at Simpkins Legal - with two more Simpkins family members soon being admitted to the bar, Max’s cousin, Ngarimu Simpkins, and nephew, Blue Simpkins-Jones.
Meanwhile, Caleb said there was never any doubt for him about his career.
“I have seen what my father’s done over the years and the help that it has been to the community.
“When people come before the criminal justice system, they are sometimes at the lowest stage in their lives and if we can help them through that process, that really appeals to me.”
He said the hard work and long hours didn’t put him off as he saw firsthand how fulfilling the work was.
Asked how he would handle the perception he was helping criminals, Caleb said it was important to understand that defence lawyers played an important role in the justice system.
“We need defence lawyers to even the playing fields so people who do come before the criminal justice system are not unfairly treated. We are not defending people who are criminals. We are giving them a fair fight.”
He said that included ensuring those convicted were offered the right help so they could be rehabilitated.