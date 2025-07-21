While his condition slightly affects his handwriting and speech, Caleb is determined to succeed.

He officially started this week as a qualified lawyer after he was one of 13 local people admitted to the bar on Friday.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t going to be an issue but because I was born with it (cerebral palsy), I have lived with my disability for 23 years.”

Caleb and Max Simpkins. Photo / Supplied

Caleb said he had learned coping techniques and habits and had support systems in place to manage it.

He lived a normal life - mountain biking, gym, playing golf and going out with friends - so he expected his new career to slot into his way of life.

“It will be challenging in the initial stages but we will find ways to cope with it and come out the other side.”

Max said he tried his best to discourage his son from working in the profession - and not because of his disability.

“It’s not an easy job, particularly as a criminal lawyer. There is a lot of pressure on you. When people go to jail for a long time, that’s not always easy to deal with.”

Max said his son had seen him awake at all hours of the morning preparing for trials, constantly working long hours and working every weekend.

Max left his 10-year police career in Auckland to become a lawyer.

“I wanted to come home and bring my kids up here and I didn’t want to come home and be a cop among my own people.”

Ultimately, the career as a lawyer stood out because his sisters were always beating him in arguments.

“So I went to university and learnt how to argue properly.”

He has ultimate faith in his son and has seen him shine as a clerk at Simpkins Legal for the past six months.

“He’s got a bigger brain than me ... He will be junioring with me on a murder trial within six months.”

Caleb had already worked alongside his father in the high-profile case of the mysterious death of 3-year-old Lachlan Jones in Gore.

Max Simpkins represetned Paul Jones in the cause of Lachlan Jones. Photo / SouthlandTimes

Last month a coroner ruled police should re-open their investigation, which followed strong arguments from Lachlan’s father, Paul Jones whom the Simpkins’ represented, that there was something more sinister about the child’s death.

Max said Caleb also did background work in the long and involved murder trial involving eight Mongrel Mob associates charged over the killing of Mitchell Te Kani. Their client, Kevin Bailey, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter but was convicted on assault charges.

Max said the addition of Caleb means there would be four lawyers at Simpkins Legal - with two more Simpkins family members soon being admitted to the bar, Max’s cousin, Ngarimu Simpkins, and nephew, Blue Simpkins-Jones.

Meanwhile, Caleb said there was never any doubt for him about his career.

“I have seen what my father’s done over the years and the help that it has been to the community.

“When people come before the criminal justice system, they are sometimes at the lowest stage in their lives and if we can help them through that process, that really appeals to me.”

He said the hard work and long hours didn’t put him off as he saw firsthand how fulfilling the work was.

Asked how he would handle the perception he was helping criminals, Caleb said it was important to understand that defence lawyers played an important role in the justice system.

“We need defence lawyers to even the playing fields so people who do come before the criminal justice system are not unfairly treated. We are not defending people who are criminals. We are giving them a fair fight.”

He said that included ensuring those convicted were offered the right help so they could be rehabilitated.

“It’s not just about getting not guilty verdicts but helping them through a process so everything is fair and justice is served.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.