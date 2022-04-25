Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / NZME



Larry Dorset secretly recorded having sex with a woman then posted the videos on a pornographic website in a spiteful act of revenge.

He went on to threaten to kill her and described how he would do it in "chilling" messages.

But all of that was four years ago and thanks to a Rotorua tikanga Māori-based programme, another side of Dorset - a better man - has been shining through.

Despite his progress, Dorset had to face up to his 2018 offending in the Rotorua District Court and was sentenced to 14 months' jail.

Dorset appeared before Judge Tony Snell on April 13 via audio visual link for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to charges of publishing an intimate visual recording and threatening to kill.

If it weren't for the fact Dorset was on parole, Judge Snell said he would have sentenced him to home detention - purely based on the fact Dorset had made what was described in court as "significant changes" while attending the Puwhakamua cultural immersion programme, run by Billy Macfarlane.

"You have made outstanding progress on the programme. When people try to help themselves this court is always going to reward them if it can."

Judge Snell detailed the facts of the case in court. He said Dorset videoed himself having sex with a woman in July 2018 without her knowledge.

About a year later in September 2019, he shared two screenshots with an associate of videos he had posted on a pornographic website that had the woman's name on it.

Two days later, he private messaged the woman's brother and sent him a screenshot of one of the videos. The following day, he posted screenshots of the videos on the woman's Facebook wall.

The woman found the videos on the pornographic website, contacted those behind it and successfully got the videos removed.

Judge Snell said despite the website removing the videos, it could have been copied earlier.

"The victim might continue to be victimised by it. It was a significant breach of trust. It was an act of revenge and it was spiteful."

In December 2019, Dorset had a Facebook messenger conversation with an associate and called the woman derogatory names. In the message he said he would cut her throat.

In later messages he said he didn't want to talk about someone he once cared about but would now "brutally hurt and then kill".

"I just want one person to know she's going to get what she deserves," the message said.

Another message to the associate said he was going to get "hutu" (revenge) on the woman.

"The threats to kill were highly detailed and made for chilling reading," Judge Snell said.

Dorset has an extensive criminal history in New Zealand and Australia. Judge Snell said his previous convictions included kidnapping, perverting the course of justice, drugs offences, violence offences, domestic violence offences, stalking, intimidation and violence against police.

He was jailed following an aggravated robbery in December 2018 and was on parole for those offences.

Judge Snell said he had several letters of support that showed Dorset in a positive light.

Judge Snell said there were people on the Puwhakamua programme who looked up to him as a leader and he was one of only 12 people to reach stage three of the programme. Drug tests had also proved he was no longer taking drugs.

Judge Snell said Dorset graduated from the Puwhakamua course in October 2021 and noted Macfarlane was in court to support him.

"You say you are not the man you were and you have changed significantly and lived by the tikanga and kawa of the Puwhakamua programme."

Dorset addressed Judge Snell in court, saying the delay in laying the charges while he was in the process of turning his life around was a "kick in the guts" but he was prepared to face up to them and get it over and done with.

"These videos. I really did something wrong then ... There are some more videos of different people with the same camera with dates in the corner and that's why she's gone and done this your honour. I accept responsibility for my idiocy and inability to control my urges I guess."

Judge Snell said taking into consideration everything he had achieved while also noting his criminal background and a statutory requirement under the Sentencing Act to impose a prison sentence given he was on parole, he sentenced him to 14 months' jail.

Dorset left the video link by saying: "Thank you, your honour, you all have a wonderful day".