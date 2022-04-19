Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Gang-linked drug-dealing Rotorua mum: Judge says baby's birth no excuse for lighter sentence

3 minutes to read
Why MIQ could’ve ended a lot earlier, calls for an inquiry at New Zealand’s ports and more sanctions imposed on Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Why MIQ could’ve ended a lot earlier, calls for an inquiry at New Zealand’s ports and more sanctions imposed on Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

A drug-addicted drug-dealing mum who gave birth to her third daughter in prison tried to get her jail sentence reduced by saying her baby's birth has given her motivation to change.

But Judge Eddie Paul

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.