Richard Diamond alerted the council to a rotting tree months before it was cut down. Photo / Laura Smith
Richard Diamond accused the council of “incompetence” for delaying the removal of a rotting tree.
The tree was not felled until months after Diamond reported the rot.
The council acknowledged the delay and promised improvements in communication and co-ordination for future issues.
The neighbour of a Rotorua public reserve has claimed council “incompetence” in dealing with a large, rotting tree he feared could have endangered his family.
Gem St resident Richard Diamond lives next to the Homedale St Reserve, where a tree was felled on March 31, months after he raised its rot with Rotorua Lakes Council and a large limb fell across his fence.
Large rotted sections were visible in the cut tree, the wood turning to sludge in Diamond’s hands.
