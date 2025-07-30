John Tekuru in an earlier appearance via AVL in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Warning: This article contains distressing content.

It will be at least another two weeks before a man charged with abducting a 3-year-old girl from a Rotorua early childhood centre will plead to the charge.

The case of John Tekuru, 19, was called before the Rotorua District Court today but Tekuru’s appearance was excused.

He has entered no plea to the charge of unlawfully taking the girl with the intent to have a sexual connection with her on March 10.