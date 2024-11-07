The Australian Transplant Games are held every two years and serve as the country’s largest awareness activity for organ and tissue donation, the Games’ website said.
Nearly 500 participants competed in 19 sports at the 2024 Games, ranging from lawn bowls and petanque to athletics and cycling.
The previous Games were held in 2018 on the Gold Coast. They were to be held in Launceston in 2020 but were cancelled due to Covid.
Eckersley wins six gold, one bronze at Games
Eckersley told the Rotorua Daily Post part of his transplant assessment involved answering what he hoped to achieve from the operation.
“I was always a sportsman in my younger days and [said] that I’d like to be able to compete in sports again, which I’ve done.”
Eckersley said he did field hockey, wrestling, speed roller-skating and roller hockey when he was younger.
Now, he does between 10 and 12 hours per week of physical activity, including mountain biking with a group, going to the gym, ten-pin bowling and petanque.
This year was his seventh Australian Transplant Games. He won gold medals in the 5km walk, shotput, discus, ball throwing, petanque and ten-pin bowling, and a bronze in darts in his age group category of 70-79.
He also encouraged organ donors to make their families aware of their wishes because families could overrule them if they died.
The Ministry of Health website says even if an individual makes it clear before their death they wish to donate their organs, in New Zealand, that person’s family has the absolute right to decline the donation of their loved one’s organs, and their decision must be respected.
Without the consent of the family, organ donation cannot occur.
Organ Donation New Zealand said on its website 64 deceased donors from ICUs in 13 donor hospitals in New Zealand donated organs and tissues for transplantation last year.
A further 57 people donated tissues only following their death. The donations led to more than 200 people receiving life-saving kidney, liver, lung, heart or pancreas transplants.
Many more received tissue transplants, for parts such as cornea, sclera, heart valves and skin.