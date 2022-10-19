Police said the vehicle involved in the incident had also been seized.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident had also been seized.

Rotorua police have arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in an incident at Caltex Ranolf St on Monday.



A pedestrian was run over during the incident and suffered serious injuries.



A 25-year-old Rotorua man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure and is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.



The vehicle involved in the incident has also been seized.



Police would like to thank members of the public who got in touch to provide information to assist their inquiries.