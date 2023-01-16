Rotorua makes Forbes 50 list of global tourism destinations

The 700-metre-long eco-tourism walk by Redwoods Treewalk is a magical experience that radiates tranquillity. Photo / Cameron Mackenzie

Rotorua has been listed as among the top places in the world to visit by international finance and business heavyweight Forbes Magazine.

And it is the only New Zealand destination to make the list.

In the magazine’s Advisor section, it described Rotorua as “the adventure capital of New Zealand’s North Island”.

This was due to “... activities ranging from Class V whitewater rafting to bungee jumping to a one-of-a-kind pedal-powered ‘Shweeb Racer’.

“But the city’s also more than that: learning about Māori culture is especially easy here thanks to a wide range of experiences. The city’s dramatic nature is also all-around, with geysers, mud pots, and other geothermal features all within city limits.”

The magazine also highlighted travel tips for people travelling from Auckland and recommended accommodation at Novotel, Pullman, and ibis hotels which were “all in walking distance to the lakefront”.

Other destinations include Bucharest, Romania; Corisca; Molde, Norway; Porto, Portugal; and Tasmania, Australia.

