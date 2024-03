Ten players won Lotto Second Division on Saturday. Photo / Michael Bradley

A Lotto player in Rotorua has won $24,441 in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The player was one of 10 nationally who won the Lotto Second division last night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto in Rotorua should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto app.