Rotorua Lotto player more than $17K richer

Rotorua Lotto punter wins share of second division prize on March 20. Photo / File

A Rotorua Lotto player is more than $17,000 richer after winning a share of Saturday's second division prize.

The lucky punter along with 13 others each won $17,460 and the Rotorua player bought their ticket online at MyLotto.

Three players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $22,487.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at New World Ferry Road in Christchurch and two players from Auckland and Queenstown won with MyLotto tickets.

The other winning second division tickets were sold at Countdown Manukau, Countdown Pukekohe South, The Bookshop and Lotto in Huntly, Paper Plus Select Havelock North; and the Limbrick Street Maxi Mart, Palmerston North.

Also, three players from Gisborne, Ashburton and Dunedin bought their second division tickets on the MyLotto website

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet or online at mylotto.co.nz