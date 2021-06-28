Rotorua letters to the editor: Ratepayers want to be heard

Rotorua Lakes Council building. Photo / File

The Rotorua Daily Post quotes Rotorua Lakes Council's chief executive Geoff Williams on June 25 June:

"This organisation is asked to do more, deliver more, be more successful.

"That requires exceptional leadership.

"We've got to have people with their head in the game and focused on what this organisation intends to achieve."

The idiom "to get your head in the game" means to pay attention to what is going on, or to focus on the task or goal without being distracted, if they are not performing well, to remind them to keep their mind on the task at hand.

How will a new job title and a considerably higher salary change job performance? What the council intends to achieve, seems different to what the community is asking.

In this Covid environment, the community wants rates freezes, council management salary cuts, cost compression, to hit pause on starting capital projects, with no overseas tourists around.

The Government indicates the hangover of Covid-19 is five years with its motel and MIQ negotiations.

Ratepayers have "skin in the game" and have a vested interest. They want to be heard, not ignored.

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

Speed bump disaster

What a disaster the speed bumps on Kawaha Point Rd are.

On Saturday, in the Rotorua Coffin Club hearse with a coffin in the back, I had to negotiate this hazard. Not a very dignified last ride.

Not every vehicle can ride over these bumps without an unpleasant outcome.

How do emergency vehicles cope?

Roger Witting

Rotorua

