Rotorua’s growing number of homeless (many of whom are aged over 50) is a shocking reflection on this city and - specifically - on both Rotorua Lakes Council and the current government.
Roll on the local body elections!
Jackie Evans
Pukehangi
Boost for inner city
Re Shake-up for inner-city parking (Rotorua Daily Post, July 11). I think it is an absolutely brilliant idea (which) would stop me dreading going into the city centre and it would make the city centre compete with the malls again.
Everybody likes a level playing field, it would boost the inner city business no end.
Gavin Muir
Springfield
Fair deal for retirees
What an excellent article by Shane Te Pou on the subject of retirement village charges, especially highlighting the costs if one has to sell the unit (Opinion, July 14). Ingrid Leary’s new Member’s Bill is well overdue as this has been the case for years now and should be a priority for this Government.
Anne Foale
Tikitere
Bigger issues than butter
So why the obsession with the price of butter for goodness’ sake? It is but one factor in the overall cost of living crisis, and while its financial gymnastics have a media following worthy of the once youthful Olga Korbut, hasn’t the Minister of Finance got much bigger issues to deal with? Or has she been sucked into the trivia the media seeks to blind us with when there are much bigger issues at hand?
We live in a big world of injustices, crime, bumpy roads, desperate health care shortages, global warming ... and we focus on the price of butter? Or is it perhaps that it’s all a bit too hard and the reality has set in, that no government can fix this broken world, so we’ll bury our head in Fonterra’s chest and cry “injustice”?
John Williams
Ngongotahā
