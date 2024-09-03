Landlord Stephen Bhana has been ordered to pay $12,000 in exemplary damages in relation to two tenancies at a Rotorua property. Pictured are holes in the roof causing it to leak.
A Rotorua landlord who tried to fix a leaky roof with a tea towel has been ordered to pay $12,000 in exemplary damages after his tenant was left “sleeping on the lounge floor” with their children due to rainwater leaking into the bedroom.
The Tenancy Tribunal has found Stephen Chiman Bhana breached the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 for two tenancies at a two-bedroom property in Rotorua.
Bhana was ordered to pay $12,020.44 in exemplary damages to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on behalf of two tenancies affected.
Bhana was found to have charged rent “well above” market rate and ordered to reimburse a tenant more than $8700 in backdated, overpaid rent.
The tribunal issued Bhana with a three-year restraining order – something it “rarely” does – after making previous findings against the landlord for failing to maintain his tenancies.
Bhana has applied for a rehearing of the decision at the Tenancy Tribunal and has also appealed the decision in the District Court. A stay of proceedings had been granted in respect of the exemplary damages awarded.
A hearing about the latest case took place in Rotorua on May 15 and 16.
The tribunal report, between MBIE chief executive and Stephen Bhana, showed the ministry’s tenancy compliance and investigations team visited the property four times between November 2022 and April 2023 after complaints from tenants.
The report included evidence from one tenant who moved into the property in 2023 with their two children. The tribunal ordered suppression of the names and identifying details of the tenants.
The tenant said the rent was $750 per week. Due to Rotorua’s housing shortage, they were not in a position to wait for another property to become available.
The lawns were “badly overgrown and flooded” and a “large amount of rubbish” was around the property when they first moved in.
They asked Bhana multiple times to have the lawns mowed and the rubbish removed but he had not done so, apart from one pile.
The chattels included a recliner chair “covered in green mould”, a couch, one double bed, and two single beds. Due to their “very poor condition”, they requested Bhana remove them but only the couch was removed.
The roof leaked in one bedroom – the “seriousness” of which meant the bedroom could not be used – and the tenant placed a bucket in the room to catch rainwater which could accumulate “up to half” a bucket of water overnight.
“I am currently sleeping on the lounge floor with my children.”
They notified Bhana multiple times about the leaky roof, but the landlord did not do anything.
MBIE submitted the premises were poorly maintained.
In response, Bhana stated there had never been a notice to fix or a Dangerous and Insanitary Building Notice issued.
Bhana stated “this is the first time” issues had been raised by the tenant, they could have contacted him earlier with their concerns, and they had not recorded some of the issues in the pre-tenancy inspection report.
The tribunal said Bhana had done “some” repair to the roof, but this was “inadequate”.
MBIE sought exemplary damages for the landlord breaching the Healthy Homes Standards, given there was no underfloor insulation, no ceiling insulation and the open fire not being sealed.
In response, Bhana said underfloor insulation was installed in 2019 and he did not know what happened to it. He questioned if the insulation had been stolen.
The tribunal ordered the landlord to reimburse the tenant any rent received in excess of $486, backdated to November 2023.
MBIE sought a restraining order meaning Bhana cannot commit further unlawful acts given the repeated breaches by him and the evidence showing despite issues being raised by tenants, the work needed was not done.
Bhana opposed the restraining order on the basis it implied he had not carried out his obligations under the Residential Tenancies Act in a reasonable way.
The tribunal found there were grounds for a three-year restraining order.
MBIE sought work orders against Bhana for repairs or placements to the roof, heat pump, downpipes, drainage systems, rotten timber, the laundry floor, and locks on doors and windows by professionals. Orders were also made to install a ground moisture barrier and to cover and seal the open fireplace by July 23.
An MBIE media release on September 2 said the repairs had not yet been completed. The tenancy compliance and investigations team would continue to monitor.