Rotorua Lakeside concert: Funky theme announced for 2025

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read
Musicians give a sneak peek into what's in store for the 2025 Lakeside concert. Photo / Supplied by a Gifted View Photography

Musicians give a sneak peek into what's in store for the 2025 Lakeside concert. Photo / Supplied by a Gifted View Photography

Rotorua will become funky town in March next year when the iconic Lakeside concert returns to the Village Green.

Lakeside Funkyside - Gettin’ In The Grove was launched to sponsors and invited guests at a function at the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside on Thursday last week.

Dixon Nacey will once again be the artistic director of the Lakeside concert in Rotorua in 2025. Photo / Supplied by a Gifted View Photography
Dixon Nacey will once again be the artistic director of the Lakeside concert in Rotorua in 2025. Photo / Supplied by a Gifted View Photography

The show will once again be designed by musical director Dixon Nacey, of Auckland and Christchurch’s Coca Cola Christmas in the Park fame. Nacey has been at the helm for the past two Lakeside concerts.

The free Lakeside concerts have brought international, national and local talent to the stage in front of crowds of thousands for more than 25 years at Rotorua’s Village Green. The concerts end with a fireworks display.

Rotorua Lakeside Concert Trust chairman Alex Wilson. Photo / Supplied by a Gifted View Photography
Rotorua Lakeside Concert Trust chairman Alex Wilson. Photo / Supplied by a Gifted View Photography

Rotorua Lakeside Concert Trust chairman Alex Wilson said Nacey worked with local musical “genius” Rawiri Waru to put together a sample taste of what could be expected next year.

“They had Clarke’s Bar rocking.”

Nacey said the concert, to be held on March 22, is called Funkyside and would be a very different show from previous years.

“The Rotorua public will be treated to an exciting, big band, big beat, brassy spectacle. It’s going to be one giant party.”

The community will be encouraged to “get in the groove”, wear colour and get ready to dance.

The charity collection for the concert will go to Dementia Rotorua with a gold coin entry being asked.

Confirmed artists performing on the show will be announced in the lead-up to the concert.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

