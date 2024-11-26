Musicians give a sneak peek into what's in store for the 2025 Lakeside concert. Photo / Supplied by a Gifted View Photography

Rotorua will become funky town in March next year when the iconic Lakeside concert returns to the Village Green.

Lakeside Funkyside - Gettin’ In The Grove was launched to sponsors and invited guests at a function at the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside on Thursday last week.

Dixon Nacey will once again be the artistic director of the Lakeside concert in Rotorua in 2025. Photo / Supplied by a Gifted View Photography

The show will once again be designed by musical director Dixon Nacey, of Auckland and Christchurch’s Coca Cola Christmas in the Park fame. Nacey has been at the helm for the past two Lakeside concerts.

The free Lakeside concerts have brought international, national and local talent to the stage in front of crowds of thousands for more than 25 years at Rotorua’s Village Green. The concerts end with a fireworks display.