Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Lakes High School principal frustrated after Gideons give Bibles to school students

Emma Houpt
By
5 mins to read
Gideons Rotorua branch president Melvyn Bowen. Photo / Felix Desmarais

Gideons Rotorua branch president Melvyn Bowen. Photo / Felix Desmarais

A principal is "frustrated" after a religious organisation gave Bibles to students outside the school without its approval.

Rotorua Lakes High School principal Jon Ward said "upset" parents complained after Gideons gave Bibles to students

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post