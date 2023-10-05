Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams announced his resignation in September. Photo / Laura Smith

It was with “mixed feelings” that Rotorua Lakes Council’s chief executive stepped back from the role after a decade.

That was how Geoff Williams described the decision — made for personal reasons — in his announcement to staff, emailed on September 11.

His last day at the council was September 22 and on Wednesday, Te Arawa partnership manahautū Gina Rangi was formally appointed interim chief executive while the council recruits for the role.

The council released Williams’ email to Local Democracy Reporting under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

“It is with mixed feelings that I announce my decision to retire from the role of chief executive which is driven by personal circumstances,” he wrote to staff.

He said he was confident it was the right thing to do. He said he was proud to have led the organisation with “strong values” over the decade and would be sad to leave behind people whose mahi [work] made his role rewarding.

He said his departure date, at that time, was being “worked through” by the mayor and councillors.

“For now, I would like to sign off with the whakataukī that I use to welcome people to Rotorua Lakes Council in our powhiri ceremonies: ‘He aha te mea nui tea o? He tangata he tangata, he tangata’! [What is the most important thing in the world? It is people, it is people, it is people!]”

Williams also acknowledged the council’s executive and leadership teams in the email.

His resignation came as the executive team was in the midst of a restructure. The council said his resignation was unrelated.

Mayor Tania Tapsell told Local Democracy Reporting this week an independent agency was helping with the recruitment process for a new chief executive.

“We’re looking forward to having a fresh start here at the council, and we are going out for recruitment at the moment.”

Tapsell told Local Democracy Reporting preferred candidates would be identified by the end of this year, with an appointment made at the start of next year.

“Gina is well respected for her abilities by staff and also our community partners,” she said regarding the interim leader.

Te Arawa partnership manahautū Gina Rangi has been appointed interim chief executive. Photo / Laura Smith

“In addition to her role guiding bicultural policies and management for [the] council, Gina has been leading one of [the] council’s major projects, the restoration of the Rotorua Museum building.

“Outside of [the] council, Gina chairs a power company, has experience as a director, and was also a solicitor and negotiator during treaty settlements.”

The council voted to approve Rangi as interim chief executive for up to six months while the recruitment process was underway.

The council’s response under the act said the new chief executive’s salary would be set by elected members based on remuneration adviser Strategic Pay’s job evaluation framework methodology.

Williams’ remuneration in the past financial year was $408,270, including $17,371 for a vehicle.

Local Democracy Reporting approached Williams for comment via the council.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

– Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air



