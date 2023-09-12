Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams will retire. Photo / Andrew Warner

Geoff Williams has announced he is retiring after 10 years as Rotorua Lakes Council’s chief executive.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell confirmed the news in a statement this morning. It said Tapsell “supports his resignation”.

“As well as leading our staff and organisation, he also developed positive and constructive relationships with iwi, Government agencies, and other community partners during his time as our chief executive.

“We thank Geoff for his contribution to our community, and support his decision to retire.”

The statement said Williams acknowledged the mayor and councillors’ support, and “believes the considerable capability of the council’s senior leadership team will mean that current priorities and work programmes will continue to be delivered”.

Williams planned to spend the next few months with family “before deciding what lies ahead”, the statement said.

Tapsell said an interim chief executive would be appointed while the recruitment process is completed.

The mayor and councillors employ the chief executive, who is then responsible for employing all other council staff and for setting up and maintaining the council’s operational structure.

Under mayor Kevin Winters, Williams joined Rotorua Lakes Council as chief executive in July 2013, coming from a senior role in an Auckland Council-controlled organisation.

Under mayor Steve Chadwick, his fixed-term employment agreement was extended by two years in 2017 and in March 2020 he was reappointed from 14 applicants after a legally required external recruitment process.

Salary, terms and conditions then remained the same as his previous contract. His pay was then set at $374,721 and it also came with a vehicle allowance of $15,650.

The council’s 2021 Annual Report gave the chief executive’s salary as $366,181 with $25,565 for a vehicle — a total remuneration package of $391,746.

Local Democracy Reporting has asked Tapsell when he retired, what reason he gave, when his contract was supposed to end, what his current salary was and if there was any payout associated with his leaving the council.

In response, Tapsell said she had no further comment.

