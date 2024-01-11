Rotorua Lakes Council's new chief executive Andrew Moraes.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s new chief executive is Andrew Moraes.

Mayor Tania Tapsell this afternoon told staff that Moraes was the successful applicant and advised Local Democracy Reporting in a statement.

“Our chief executive plays a crucial role in ensuring that we can deliver a better future for Rotorua. We are excited to have a leader as competent as Andrew joining us to do so.”

Moraes is the current Taupō District Council operations and delivery general manager and will move to Rotorua with his family by March 11 – his start date.

Tapsell said Moraes is a chartered engineer and a graduate of the INSEAD Global Executive MBA Programme.

Before moving to New Zealand, his professional career included extensive international experience in business, commercial development and organisational leadership.

“We had strong interest in this role from across the country from a number of very well-qualified candidates,” Tapsell said.

“The council and I are confident Andrew will serve our organisation and our community well as we manage a diverse range of upcoming challenges and unlock better opportunities for our district.”

In the same statement, Moraes said he was delighted by the opportunity in what was a “pivotal position”.

“I’m only one part of a dedicated team that includes the staff, mayor and elected members whose mahi will address the challenges and opportunities we all face in making Rotorua an even better place to live and work.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell has announced the new Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive. Photo / Andrew Warner

Manahautū Te Arawa Hourua – Te Arawa Partnership group manager Gina Rangi was interim chief executive following Geoff Williams’ departure in September last year.

Tapsell said she was grateful for Rangi’s “invaluable leadership and support” during the recruitment process. Rangi will return to her group manager role when Moraes starts in March.

The new chief executive’s salary would be set by elected members based on the remuneration adviser Strategic Pay’s job evaluation framework methodology.

Elected members also appoint the chief executive.

Williams was the chief executive for 10 years and his resignation came two years ahead of his contract expiring.

At the time, Tapsell said as well as leading staff and the organisation, he also developed positive and constructive relationships with iwi, government agencies, and other community partners.

Rotorua Lakes Council former chief executive Geoff Williams announced his resignation in September. Photo / Laura Smith

“We thank Geoff for his contribution to our community, and support his decision to retire.”

Williams’ remuneration in the past financial year was $408,270, including $17,371 for a vehicle.

Kevin Winters was the mayor at the time of his appointment. Williams joined the council from a senior role in an Auckland Council-controlled organisation.

His leaving the council was not the only major change at the executive level last year at the council.

The month before, the council axed its six deputy chief executive roles - ending the controversial leadership structure that sparked a nationwide debate more than two years ago. It reverted to a format that included group managers.

The council previously said his resignation was unrelated.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



