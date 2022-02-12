Utuhina Stream in 2016. Photo / File

Rotorua residents are being asked to avoid using three local streams due to a wastewater overflow.

In a Facebook post today, Rotorua Lakes Council announced a wastewater overflow was detected at Linton Park, near Deborah Pl yesterday.

"The majority of the overflow was contained to land," the post said.

"That area has been disinfected, is taped off with signage in place and testing is under way.

"However, it is likely that some wastewater entered the Mangakakahi Stream which flows into the Utuhina Stream."

The statement followed an earlier statement also released on council's Facebook page on Saturday which said Trility and council staff had responded to a wastewater overflow on Petrie St on Saturday morning.

The Facebook post said wastewater may have entered the Otamatea Stream via the stormwater network. It is possible wastewater has also made its way to the Utuhina Stream below Martin St.

"Once detected the overflow was stopped quickly and clean-up is under way," the council's announcement said.

"As a precaution, please avoid contact with both streams.

"Warning signage is also being installed as an added precaution."

The council's statement said the two wastewater overflows were unrelated.