Utuhina Stream in 2016. Photo / File

Rotorua residents are being asked to avoid using two local streams due to a wastewater overflow.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday Rotorua Lakes Council said Trility and council staff had responded to a wastewater overflow on Petrie St.

The Facebook post said wastewater may have entered the Otamatea Stream via the stormwater network. It is possible wastewater has also made its way to the Utuhina Stream below Martin St.

"Once detected the overflow was stopped quickly and clean-up is under way," the council's announcement said.

"As a precaution, please avoid contact with both streams.

"Warning signage is also being installed as an added precaution."