And then there were six. One of Rotorua Lakes Council's seven deputy chief executives has left. Photo / Andrew Warner

One of Rotorua Lakes Council’s seven deputy chief executives is taking a “well-deserved break” after leaving at the end of November.

Craig Tiriana was chief executive’s office deputy chief executive from March 29 last year when the role was established, along with six other deputy chief executive roles at the council.

On Friday, council chief executive Geoff Williams said Tiriana had decided the time was right for him to “look at new opportunities” and he had “taken a well-deserved break”.

Tiriana’s final day was on November 25.

“During his time of nearly nine years at [the] council, Craig has fostered strong relationships with our local iwi, businesses and community leaders, central government and most importantly, within our organisation and he will be missed.”

Williams said Tiriana had been a “well-respected and high-performing member of the council’s executive and leadership teams”.

Tiriana had acted as chief executive on multiple occasions “while also regularly managing various complex matters on behalf of the organisation”.

Rotorua Lakes Council acting chief executive Craig Tiriana. Photo / Ben Fraser

“He also on several occasions stepped into other executive responsibility areas while we were recruiting replacements.”

Asked if the role would be advertised and if so, when the council hoped to find a replacement, Williams said it was the end of the year “so we will look at what the organisation needs early in 2023″.

Tiriana said it had been a privilege to work for the council and community.

“The time provided me with many complex challenges and leadership opportunities which I will take with me into my next career step.

“My personal highlights were the establishment of the Te Arawa Partnership in 2014/15 and the internal work on the Te Amorangi Framework and staff values and wellbeing programmes.

“Working to prepare for and during the Covid lockdown era was a very challenging period and I am very proud of the work the organisation managed during that unprecedented time.”

Before his role as chief executive’s office deputy chief executive, Tiriana was the chief executive’s office manager from 2014 to 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before joining the council he worked at Waiariki Institute of Technology, now part of Te Pūkenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology and before that, was a Rotorua Daily Post journalist for 12 years.

In February, Anaru Pewhairangi began his role as community wellbeing deputy chief executive, replacing Jocelyn Mikaere after a vacancy of more than 114 days.

The seven deputy chief executives were appointed through what Williams called an “organisational realignment” in early 2021.

Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded by NZ On Air.












