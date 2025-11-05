He said board members are the “eyes and ears” for the lakes community and praised previous work on civil defence preparedness, funding for automated defibrillator devices and renovating community playgrounds and toilets.
“The working relationship the board have with council staff is crucial,” he said.
“They provide feedback on those more isolated pockets, those isolated communities, and just allow for that connection back to council.”
He advised anyone thinking of running to contact one of the current members or to simply “give it a go”.
“It’s a really rewarding responsibility,” he said.
“The changes and support you can help provide for your community are very visible.”
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
