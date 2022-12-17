Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Lake Rd housing tenants offered other accommodation during rental investigation

Emma Houpt
By
5 mins to read
99 Lake Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tenants living at a Rotorua rental complex are being offered alternative accommodation after an investigation began into living conditions at the property.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the investigating agency, says the premises does

