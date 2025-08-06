Hobson’s Pledge released a public statement this morning saying they were aware the woman in the stock image had expressed distress at seeing her photo used.
“The image was legally purchased through a reputable stock photography provider, and all rights to use it in public-facing materials were secured.”
They said they had asked the billboard company to remove the advertisement immediately once they realised the impact on the woman.
“While the campaign intended to promote an important conversation about democratic fairness and equal voting rights for all New Zealanders, we are saddened to see that this billboard has caused personal upset. That was never our intention.”
The statement said Hobson’s Pledge believed in having respectful and constructive conversations about Māori wards.
“We hold the view that race-based electoral divisions are unnecessary and undermine equal suffrage, particularly when many Māori candidates are already successfully elected through general seats at both the local and national level.”