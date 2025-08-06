Advertisement
Rotorua kuia’s image used in Hobson’s Pledge billboard without consent, family outraged

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

A Rotorua kuia is devastated after discovering her image is being used by a political lobby group that’s pushing to abolish Māori wards. Video / Aukaha News

The family of a Rotorua kuia whose image was used on a Hobson’s Pledge billboard without her permission say the political lobby group has trampled on her mana.

Ellen Tamati’s photograph showing her moko kauae appeared on the Hobson Pledge’s billboards with the words: “My mana doesn’t need a

