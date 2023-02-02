Rotorua iwi are encouraging people to take part in the 2023 Census. Photo / Laura Smith

A Rotorua iwi has hopes vital data will be gathered in the upcoming census, following the “failings” of the last.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chief executive Karen Vercoe has shared how the outcome of the heavily criticised 2018 census was a “setback” for Māori data - and the implications that had.

The New Zealand Census of Population and Dwellings is the official count of the people and dwellings in New Zealand.

Census day is on Tuesday, March 7.

It is held every five years - the last was in 2018 - and provides informative data regarding how the country is changing.

This is used to inform Government agencies and local authorities, as well as businesses, iwi organisations and the public.

It can be used for developing and implementing policies and planning, as well as decisions on services such as healthcare, education, housing and transport.

The last census was heavily criticised after it was found one in seven people did not complete it, and in 2019, Government statistician Liz MacPherson resigned, saying she took full responsibility for the issues.

Stats NZ delayed the results of the census and was left filling gaps in its data with other Government sources - where it could.

Data quality was impacted by low response rates. This included the rate of response from Māori and Pacific people - 68 per cent and about 65 per cent respectively, down from 88.5 per cent and 88.3 per cent in the previous census in 2013. This meant information on iwi affiliation was not available, as it considered the data too poor-quality. An estimate was released in 2021.

An independent panel found in its final report in 2020 that Stats NZ would need to regain the trust and support of key users of the data, including local government and Māori.

Te Arawa’s Vercoe said there were clear failings around the last census, which in turn left “significant holes” in critical data it and others relied on. This included for making decisions on current and future resourcing, infrastructure and support.

“Data is a taonga, and ensuring accurate data about Māori populations and whānau is critical to ensure better outcomes.”

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chief executive Karen Vercoe.

Accurate data provided a richer and more authentic picture of its people, its future needs and those of Aotearoa New Zealand, she said.

“For example, data is vital for ensuring agencies like Te Aka Whai Ora have adequate funding, people and empowerment to deliver for whānau, right through to ensuring adequate support during the Covid response.”

Iwi including Te Arawa, through the Data Iwi Leaders Group, have supported Stats NZ to improve its approach, but Vercoe said there was no doubt the failings of the 2018 Census were a setback for Māori data.

Vercoe said Māori have had some involvement with the co-design of this year’s census, and she was hopeful it would achieve greater participation. She encouraged all Te Arawa whānau to participate.

“Ultimately, the data collected will result in better social, economic, environmental and cultural outcomes for us all.”

Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue kaumatua Monty Morrison spoke to Local Democracy Reporting from Waitangi.

He was attending a National Iwi Chairs Forum hui, and said the topic of census participation was one of importance.

“There was easy agreement from iwi leaders.”

He said the pandemic had exemplified the importance of having reliable data.

“I would like to think Te Arawa would participate 100 per cent.”

Kirikowhai Mikaere (Tūhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue) is pou ārahi of Te Kāhui Raraunga, the operating arm of the Data Iwi Leaders Group.

She said the importance of active Māori participation in the census was that information gathered underpinned decisions made that directly impacted them.

“The most important thing is that iwi deserve robust information.”

She said this data was missed out on in 2018, and that had an impact. An example she gave was that the census helped inform electoral boundaries.

If there were less Māori participation, there was less representation, she said.

Deputy Government statistician and Census and Collection Operations deputy chief executive Simon Mason said having all New Zealanders complete the census was the best way to get quality data.

“The census is about all of us.

“The information gathered in the census helps our communities in so many ways and is relevant to everyone.”

Communities, iwi, business, and Government all use census data to plan and fund all the services we rely on – schools and kohanga reo, hospitals, parks and recreation centres, public transport and roads, and many other services.

Personal information was never shared with any other organisation or Government department, he said.

Asked what changes made this year were a direct result of issues raised from the last census, he said improvements included making participation easier for a wide range of people.

More paper forms were part of this, with 44 per cent of dwellings to receive forms before the day, double the number of census collectors than there were in 2018, more form completion assistance, more work with communities and more accessible formats.

“We are also focusing on doing a better job of collecting the data, including working with Treaty and community partners to help deliver the census. The census is as important to them as it is to us.”

Changes were also made to questions aimed at ensuring people felt represented. This included collecting information on gender, variations of sex characteristics, and sexual identity information for the first time from the whole population.

Rotorua Lakes Council district development deputy chief executive Jean-Paul Gaston said it encouraged everyone to participate in the census.

The data provided important information which helped it understand the community and guide its work, including with planning infrastructure, understanding growth trends and where need was greatest.

He said data did not dictate its work or decisions, but the more accurate and complete the information it used was, the more accurate a picture it had. He said it used the most up-to-date information it had at any time.

“Regarding current census information, we continue to use it, as does everyone else, understanding the issues that were experienced.”

Census information:

A census pack will go out to every household in mid-to-late February, advising how they can take part and where to get help if they need it.

People will be able to also request bilingual English and te reo Māori forms. They will also be able to do the census online in te reo Māori.

There will be large-print census forms for people who need them.

Information about the census will be available in 29 languages, including NZSL videos on the census website www.census.govt.nz. Information will be available in alternate formats like Braille and audio files.

The census helpline will be open from 7 February. The number is 0800 236 787 (0800 CENSUS).

