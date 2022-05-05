A vibrant evening full of performance and cuisine is helping the community to experience and enjoy Indian culture.

The Rotorua Multicultural Council and Bay of Plenty Rotorua Indian Association are collaborating with Arasan NZ Trust to bring the Indian Cultural Evening to Rotorua locals.

It will feature cultural performances by Indian groups from the local community, as well as the Indian band Mokshabase, which will perform songs in multiple Indian languages.

Mokshabase has had a decade-long presence in the North Island, with their

talent showcased through live events, Facebook live shows and charity events.

Their music includes their own compositions, cover numbers, classical fusions in western, hip-hop, rock and Bollywood.

Arasan NZ Trust chairman Dr Lux Selvanesan says those of Indian origin are sure to reminisce about old times through Mokshabase's music.

The evening will also provide a glimpse of the Indian culture to all others who are interested in learning more about this community. It will conclude with an Indian

dinner.

Arasan NZ Trust is a non-profit organisation. It aims to highlight diversity and connect ethnic communities in New Zealand through initiatives that encapsulate health and wellbeing, culture, social inclusion and cohesion.

He says Arasan aims to create understanding between minority communities and tangata whenua by bringing people together through events such as the cultural evening, particularly in isolated communities, which may lack the diversity of cultural

engagements available in bigger cities.

"Events such as these are not possible without the support from many," Lux says.

"Arasan NZ Trust wishes to thank our partners, the Rotorua Multicultural Council and Bay of Plenty Rotorua Indian Association, and in particular Dr Margriet Theron and Shash Patel for their enthusiasm and assistance in making this a possibility.

"We would also like to thank our volunteers from all the partnering organisations

without whom an event of this magnitude would be impossible."

Margriet, Rotorua Multicultural Council president, says the council supports many events organised by the more than 60 ethnic communities with whom it works.

She says some events are organised locally and Arasan approached her organisation for collaboration.

"They will be bringing performers from Auckland to complement the local performers from the Bay of Plenty (Rotorua) Indian Association.

"This promises to be a great evening with enthusiastic audience participation."

She says the local Indian community is very diverse, speaking different languages and with different religions.

"A few years ago there were about 1000 Indian students at Toi Ohomai, making a substantial contribution to our economy. We look forward to having them back, once New Zealand's borders reopen."

Margriet says Rotorua's highly skilled migrant community makes a huge contribution to the district.

"By supporting the ethnic groups when they celebrate their cultural festivals and national days, we help to create a welcoming new hometown for them and we demonstrate to the local residents the richness in performing arts, food and other cultural aspects that the migrants contribute."

There will be no door sales. People can buy their tickets to the Indian Cultural Evening at www.trybooking.co.nz, which includes entry to the cultural programmes and dinner.

The details

- What: Rotorua Indian Cultural Evening

- When: Saturday, May 14, 4.30pm to 7pm

- Where: Harvest Centre, 324 Malfroy Rd

- Tickets: $10, under 13 years old free, www.trybooking.co.nz/JYT, no door sales