One person has critical injuries after an “incident” south of Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were at an “incident involving a vehicle” on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua.

“A person is trapped underneath a vehicle and crews are working to remove them.”

Two trucks and an operational support vehicle from Rotorua were called to the scene around 11.20am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager went to the scene.