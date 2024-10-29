David Taui (left), Julie Beach, Aidan Ashworth, Ngarene Stevens and Paul Button at a working bee in Ngongotahā to help clear gorse from land where a papakāinga is planned. Photo / Aleyna Martinez
“It takes a village to fulfil a vision” – and that’s exactly what descendants of Ngongotahā's Tārukenga Marae hope to do as they make plans for up to 100 affordable homes for whānau and elderly on returned whenua.
Land in front of Tārukenga marae was returned to the descendants of Taui Takerei and Te Ao Kahira Te Putu through the Māori Land Court in 2000.
Julie Beach, who was appointed secretary of the Okoheriki 2e Ahu Whenua Trust in 2000, said when the land was returned: “Our tupuna wrote into the trust order that their descendants have a place of habitation”.
To fulfil their wishes, she and fellow trustees, cousins David Taui and Ngarene Stevens, had been working on a plan to build a papakāinga housing development on a section in front of the marae.
Neighbouring businesses had come on board to help clear gorse in preparation for the development, off State Highway 5.
“I said this to them in a hui the other day, I own the company just going on the land, but they had the land before I had the company and they will have the land after I’m gone, the land is always theirs. Always has been theirs and always will be theirs,” Ashmore said.
He wanted to build a train station outside Tārukenga Marae so “kuia and kaumatua can jump on the rail cruisers, head down to Ngongotahā, do their shopping and then rail car back up”.
Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said the tourism business’ zipline went over Ngāti Tura and Te Ngākau land.
“Our relationship with mana whenua is really important and the only way to move forward is if we move together,” he said.
He said his team had been helping to restore the land and keep the area pest-free for more than a decade.