Premium

Rotorua housing boost: 40 sections for growing Redwood Park site

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Ben Green at the site where new sections are on the market as part of the Redwood Park development. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A new development of 40 sections on the hills above Lynmore, overlooking Rotorua, is under way and is already attracting “a lot of interest”.

The next stage of Redwood Park has started on land next to the Redwood Forest, with 15 sections on the market.

Two more stages will be

