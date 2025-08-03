Green said the Nobles had owned the farm since the early 1990s and were now looking to develop the land into higher-end residential sections.

Green said Rotorua had become known nationally for its housing shortage, and there was a big emphasis in recent years to grow the housing stock in the social housing sector.

However, he said it was good for buyers to know there were more than just social houses being built in the city.

The Nobles had gone into a subdivision partnership with the neighbouring farm owner, where the first Redwood Park homes were built over the past few years.

Now the Nobles’ land has been divided into sections, ready to be sold over three stages.

Green said there had already been strong interest in the first 15 sections, particularly from seven potential buyers.

“Some are out-of-towners and want to buy sections to build houses as holiday homes ... We have barely promoted the land and every day we have a lot of interest.”

Ben Green at the site where new sections are on the market as part of the Redwood Park development. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Green said that showed Rotorua was an attractive destination and they were pleased the development was attracting “new money” to the city.

He said there were home and land package options available from $1.4 million, and the land packages started at $700,000.

Green said it was different from some other subdivisions because the Nobles intended to continue living on-site long term.

“Their genuine intent is to create an environment where communities can grow together and thrive. That is their vision and hope.”

An aerial view of the new sections at Redwood Park.

Green said the showhome used cladding from redwood trees in Taupō that were planted at the same time as the Rotorua redwoods about 100 years ago.

He said it was special that potentially local materials could be used on a local project.

About 15,000 native trees had also been planted to prevent erosion, help prevent stormwater run off and attract native birds.

Green estimated work to start in the spring. Stage two is with the Rotorua Lakes Council, awaiting consent and stage three would then follow.

Council district development general manager Jean-Paul Gaston said there had been a drop in new housing consent applications in Rotorua following what he described as the highest level of completion of new homes for 15 years.

He said the drop was from a reduction in the Kāinga Ora build programme since the Government’s renewed focus on its spending.

He said the council expected activity to increase again, although to a more limited peak than recently, through Community Housing Provider and iwi housing developments, supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

He said the ongoing progression of housing development at Eastside and fast-tracking for Sommerset’s retirement village on Fairy Springs Rd would also support additional homes during the next few years.

He said the council was supporting another 28 developments that each had more than 10 dwellings, including 14 Māori housing developments.

“We look forward to seeing the progression of all planned developments to contribute towards our goal to address the housing shortage in Rotorua.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.