He said it was special that potentially local materials could be used on a local project.
About 15,000 native trees had also been planted to prevent erosion, help prevent stormwater run off and attract native birds.
Green estimated work to start in the spring. Stage two is with the Rotorua Lakes Council, awaiting consent and stage three would then follow.
Council district development general manager Jean-Paul Gaston said there had been a drop in new housing consent applications in Rotorua following what he described as the highest level of completion of new homes for 15 years.
He said the drop was from a reduction in the Kāinga Ora build programme since the Government’s renewed focus on its spending.
He said the council expected activity to increase again, although to a more limited peak than recently, through Community Housing Provider and iwi housing developments, supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
He said the ongoing progression of housing development at Eastside and fast-tracking for Sommerset’s retirement village on Fairy Springs Rd would also support additional homes during the next few years.
He said the council was supporting another 28 developments that each had more than 10 dwellings, including 14 Māori housing developments.
“We look forward to seeing the progression of all planned developments to contribute towards our goal to address the housing shortage in Rotorua.”
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.