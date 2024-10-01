“All-in-all, it’s a more pleasant, welcoming environment for people to work in.”
In a speech at the opening, Reti said the upgrade reinforced the Government’s commitment to ensure the health system met the needs of local communities and improved health outcomes for all New Zealanders.
“As Health Minister, my priorities are clear: improving access, timeliness, and quality of healthcare. These are only achievable through fit-for-purpose infrastructure and a workforce that is well supported and equipped to provide high-quality care in their communities.”
Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, Reti said it was a really good facility and he was pleased and proud for the people of Rotorua.
“They will come to this facility and they will receive excellent care and there will be better patient outcomes as a result of this upgrade.”
Reti said funding for the upgrade was set in 2022. This was under the previous Government.
He said the current Government’s health strategy spectrum had five top-line priorities including timeliness for surgery and specialist services, and wait times for emergency rooms.
Beneath those were “five modifiable behaviours”, such as addressing smoking, alcohol and exercise.
“And then beneath that are five pathologies that will be applying ourselves to; cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, diabetes and mental health.”
RNZ reported the opening of the redeveloped unit was delayed after work paused in February for costs to be reviewed.
Local Democracy Reporting has requested further details of the review and delay from Te Whatu Ora.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.