Changes to the children’s ward included renovated patient rooms, private rooms, and treatment rooms as well as improved negative and positive pressure rooms to help children with different needs.

Three negative pressure rooms helped children with infections, while the positive pressure room helped immunosuppressed children undergoing treatment such as chemotherapy to breathe clean air.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ Lakes District group director operations Alan Wilson said there were more ensuites and brand new facilities “behind the walls”, such as the new air conditioning system.

Treatment rooms were “much better”, he said. “Scary” equipment was out of sight of the children and the Donovan Bixley artwork served as a distraction.

“All-in-all, it’s a more pleasant, welcoming environment for people to work in.”

In a speech at the opening, Reti said the upgrade reinforced the Government’s commitment to ensure the health system met the needs of local communities and improved health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

“As Health Minister, my priorities are clear: improving access, timeliness, and quality of healthcare. These are only achievable through fit-for-purpose infrastructure and a workforce that is well supported and equipped to provide high-quality care in their communities.”

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, Reti said it was a really good facility and he was pleased and proud for the people of Rotorua.

“They will come to this facility and they will receive excellent care and there will be better patient outcomes as a result of this upgrade.”

Reti said funding for the upgrade was set in 2022. This was under the previous Government.

He said the current Government’s health strategy spectrum had five top-line priorities including timeliness for surgery and specialist services, and wait times for emergency rooms.

Beneath those were “five modifiable behaviours”, such as addressing smoking, alcohol and exercise.

“And then beneath that are five pathologies that will be applying ourselves to; cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, diabetes and mental health.”

Asked about emergency room wait times following the August death of a patient waiting in Rotorua, Reti said the incident was under review.

He said elective and planned care in Rotorua were among the highest-performing in the country, particularly on wait times for specialists.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said it was a beautiful building and would “prove a lot of care” for the district’s children.

“The building comes alive from the hard work, generosity and professionalism of our doctors and nurses, so a huge thank you to them.”

Mayor Tania Tapsell said it was “hugely significant” for the community.

“Over 1000 children use this every single year and while all families hope they never have to, it’s great to have this new facility, state-of-the-art.

“I’m blown away by all the Rotorua touches I see everywhere. It’s going to be a fun and safe place for our children if they need it.”

RNZ reported the opening of the redeveloped unit was delayed after work paused in February for costs to be reviewed.

Local Democracy Reporting has requested further details of the review and delay from Te Whatu Ora.

