A house on Frank St in Rotorua was destroyed in a fire. Photo / Kelly Makiha
A Rotorua solo mother with three children who helps feed those in need has lost her home of 13 years and all their possessions after her young son accidentally started the blaze when playing with a lighter.
“We’ve lost everything, everything’s gone.”
The woman, who was too upset to be named, is a volunteer and runs the Koutu Pātaka Kai community feeding hub from her Frank St rental property in Koutu, Rotorua.
She told the Rotorua Daily Post through tears that the fire started on Tuesday night after her 7-year-old son was playing with a lighter.
She didn’t have time to get her phone and just grabbed her son and ran outside with no shoes on.
“It was so sad watching it all burn... Just sitting under a tree watching it burn, everything gone in flames.”
The woman spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post from her home on Wednesday as they returned to inspect the damage. She said nothing could be salvaged and she was now going to stay with a friend until she could find a new house and get back on her feet.
“We lost everything, everything’s gone. I have lived here for 13 years. We have lived here since my firstborn was 5-years-old, he’s now 18. It is the end of our home.”
She said she was still wearing a jacket and shoes someone had given her on Tuesday night as she sat on the side of the road watching her home burn.
Fire crews were called to the Koutu house just before 6pm. It took three hours to extinguish the fire and a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman has confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post the blaze wasn’t considered suspicious.
Meanwhile, the woman said she was trying to look on the bright side. Her teen son and another teenager, who also lives at their home, were away in her car when the fire broke out. Her other daughter, aged 10, was also not home.
“We are okay... I have a car, no house, but at least I have a car.”
The woman said she was well-known in the community for her role as the kaitiaki for Koutu Pātaka Kai and helping Love Soup and other food distribution organisations.
She said people would come to her home and help themselves to the kai from the cupboard she kept in the driveway. Others who wanted to donate kai would leave it in the cupboard too.