Home shows are the perfect opportunity for those in business to put their particular product in front of a large crowd. Photo / NZME

Thousands of people are expected to visit the Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show at Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre this weekend.

About 11,000 visitors experienced the Home and Lifestyle Show last year and NZME events marketing manager Louise Sawyer says they are expecting the same or more to come this year.

“This optimistic outlook is based on the show’s growing popularity and the engaging lineup of exhibitors and activities planned for this year,” Sawyer said.

“We’re receiving some strong interest from Rotorua and Bay of Plenty locals, with many great Kiwi businesses on board to showcase their products and services in the home and lifestyle space.”

More than 100 businesses would be either returning to the event or entirely new to the event.