A helicopter and monsoon bucket is being used to fight the scrub fire. Photo / Andrew Warner

A helicopter and monsoon bucket is being used to fight the scrub fire. Photo / Andrew Warner

A scrub fire is burning at Sulphur Point in Rotorua.

A photographer at the scene says a helicopter with a monsoon bucket is dumping water scooped from Lake Rotorua on the blaze.

He said the fire is in the tea tree and scrub in an area where fires have started before.

A strong smell of smoke is wafting over the Government Gardens.